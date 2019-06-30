Ohio woman who slipped on collapsed ‘wet floor’ sign at casino awarded $3M

OHIO (FOX NEWS) – An Ohio woman who tripped and fell on a “wet floor” sign at Jack Casino in Cincinnati was awarded $3 million last week by a Hamilton County jury.

Lynda Sadowski had ventured towards the sign in September 2016, which had been knocked over by a customer earlier in the day. Unaware it was on the ground, she tripped, fell and suffered injuries as a result.

A Hamilton County jury found that Jack Casino failed to “use ordinary care” and failed to maintain a safe environment, resulting in Sadowski’s injury, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Her attorney, Matt Nakajima, said a Jack Casino employee had walked around the sign without picking it up just moments before her injury.

“The casino had no safety policies in place for floor inspection or fall prevention and had no criticism of the employee’s failure to pick up the trip hazard even though its own internal documents found her at fault,” Nakajima said. “The casino’s callous disregard for their customers’ safety was on full display throughout the trial.”

Sadowski sustained a broken knee cap, which required surgery to insert metal hardware in her knee. She now has arthritis where the fracture occurred and she says her mobility has worsened. Nakajima added a second surgery on her knee may be necessary.

Jack Casino argued in court that the “wet floor” sign was visible and Sadowski had simply failed to see it. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the attorney for the casino said her injuries “resulted merely from [her] failure to pay attention to her surroundings.”

“[Sadowski] cannot recover for her injuries because she had superior or equal knowledge of the alleged hazard,” the casino stated.

According to Sadowski’s complaint, she suffered permanent bodily harm, medical expenses, as well as pain and suffering due to the casino’s carelessness and negligence. They added the injury caused Sadowski to lose the “enjoyment of her good health.”

In April 2019, Jack Entertainment, the parent company of Jack Casino announced the contracts to sell the property for $745 million to Vici Properties and Hard Rock International. Hard Rock will acquire the assets and rebrand it as the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.