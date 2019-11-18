Ohio man charged in high school students’ overdose of heroin-laced vape pens

(FOX) — An Ohio man was arrested in West Virginia Thursday after heroin-laced vape pens sent two high school students to the hospital in a 24-hour period, police said.

Tristan Anderson, 23, of Bolivar, Ohio, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, the Morgantown Police Department said in a news release cited by WBOY.

Anderson was pulled over in Morgantown, about 150 miles southeast of Bolivar, around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

JUST IN: An Ohio man, who was living in Morgantown, has been arrested for his alleged role in the distribution of counterfeit heroin-laced vape pens that caused two high school students to overdose and be hospitalized in a 24-hour period. https://t.co/vkyhR5j80e — WBOY 12News (@WBOY12News) November 14, 2019

MPD officers conducted a search of Anderson’s pickup truck, finding more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana, scales and packaging materials, according to police.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Anderson’s Morgantown address where they found more than 25 pounds of marijuana, more than 70 bottles of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oils, 300 “TKO” labeled vaping cartridges, and more than 100 THC edible candies, police said.

Police determined the “TKO” products were the heroin-laced vaping cartridges that had caused the overdose of the two high school students.

Anderson was booked into the North Central Regional Jail where he has remained pending arraignment, police said.