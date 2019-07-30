Officials search for missing woman after she attempts to swim across Table Rock Lake

CAPE FAIR, Mo. – Law enforcement and first responders in Stone County are searching this morning (7/30/19) for a woman missing after she was seen entering Table Rock Lake Monday afternoon.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter said today that searchers from the patrol and Southern Stone County Fire Protection District resumed their search this morning.

A witness called Stone County 911 on Monday to say she saw a woman enter the water near South Street in Cape Fair and attempt to swim across the lake. She did not emerge from the water, the witness said.

Searchers were on the scene until after midnight and returned about 8 a.m. today.

