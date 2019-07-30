1  of  2
Breaking News
2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven, MS store Attention DirecTV Customers

Officials search for missing woman after she attempts to swim across Table Rock Lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missing 720x405_1486339712138.jpg

CAPE FAIR, Mo. – Law enforcement and first responders in Stone County are searching this morning (7/30/19) for a woman missing after she was seen entering Table Rock Lake Monday afternoon.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter said today that searchers from the patrol and Southern Stone County Fire Protection District resumed their search this morning.

A witness called Stone County 911 on Monday to say she saw a woman enter the water near South Street in Cape Fair and attempt to swim across the lake. She did not emerge from the water, the witness said.

Searchers were on the scene until after midnight and returned about 8 a.m. today.

OzarksFirst will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now