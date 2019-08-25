Breaking News
Officials recover drowning victim from water at Lake of the Ozarks Shootout

Courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F

UPDATE: The missing man from Lake of the Ozarks Shootout was recovered from the water at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 24.

Sean Burgess, 23, was around a group of boats when he jumped off a floating pad into the water and did not resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Burgess was not seen entering the water but was discovered missing by his group around 2 p.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said their divers found him in 37 feet of water.

“We extend our sincere condolences to family and friends,” MSHP said.

