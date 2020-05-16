Officials in Illinois and Missouri at odds over virus aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Though neighbors, some elected officials in Missouri and Illinois are at odds as Congress considers another coronavirus aid package.
Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Friday that the state has $6.5 billion of unpaid bills unrelated to the coronavirus and an additional projected budget hole of $7 billion because of the coronavirus hit to the economy.
She says Illinois needs help from Congress to cover that $7 billion hole.
But three-fourths of Missouri’s Republican state lawmakers signed onto a letter Friday criticizing Illinois’ financial management.
They urged Congress to reject “bailout” requests from states.