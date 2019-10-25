Officials in Arkansas dismantle three drug rings

ARKANSAS – 15 people are now in custody after a major fentanyl sting operation.

Officials say they’ve dismantled three drug rings and say they believe one of those operations directly led to the deaths of two people.

Authorities point to indictments filed this month saying dozens of people have been charged.

They also say they found a massive amount of drugs.

“We have 49 total defendants in three cases and 1,600 grams of fentanyl. That is 25,000 doses, 25,000 doses of fentanyl in 1,600 grams,” United States Attorney Cody Hiland said.

Officials note this investigation is the third major law-enforcement operation this month related to the deadly drug.