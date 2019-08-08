Officials identify female found in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo- The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has identified the female found.

Jessica McCormack, 25-years-old, was found along Highway 59 in a suitcase between Lanagan and Noel.

The Sheriff’s Office says according to her friends, Jessica has not been seen since around the middle of July.

According to the press release,

“After the initial discovery of the body, investigators followed several leads. During the investigation, it was determined that a female from Noel, had not been heard from for approximately a month, but authorities were not notified by anyone of any concerns that she was missing. As the investigation unfolded investigators began gathering information about Jessica to determine if she was the victim. Due to the condition of the body investigators were cautious not wanting to misidentify her. After several days of investigation and a reexamination of the body, we have strong evidence to believe that the body is that of Jessica McCormack. Formal identification will not be complete until dental records and DNA samples are confirmed, but do have a DNA sample from a family member at this time to compare and trying to get dental comparison Xrays at this time also.”

Jessica has three smaller children who have not been seen since her disappearance. Jessica’s friends say all three kids were last seen with Jessica around July 3rd. The kids range from 7-months to 4-years-old.

The Sheriff’s Office has entered the kids as missing and possibly endangered into the national system and are working with Highway Patrol to determine what type of alert is appropriate.