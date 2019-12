SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield officials confirmed a shooting on Nichols and Kansas Expressway on Dec. 29.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Officials say the suspect is on the run. The suspect, a white male, is not a threat to the public, but he is armed.

According to SPD, the suspect and the victim know each other.

This is an ongoing story. Ozarks First will post updates as they arrive.