Officials at Clinton National Airport Organizing to Assist Federal Workers During Partial Shutdown

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials at Clinton National Airport are organizing an effort to assist federal employees during the partial government shutdown.

A community donation drive called Little Rock cares will be held next week.

In the next few days, specifics will be posted on items needed and drop off locations, according to Shane Carter, the Director of Public Affairs at the airport.

This weekend, Carter is asking for the public to consider please consider making a gift card donation for gas, groceries and pet food.

Carter says gift cards may be accepted as long as procedures are followed: Only store cards (Walmart, Target, Kroger, Dollar General, etc) may be accepted that are redeemable for a specific retailer.

The Transportation Safety Administration cannot accept general use prepaid cards – those with the logo of a credit card issuer.

Gift cards are prohibited from being presented to screeners at the security checkpoint.

The public may drop-off at the airport’s customer care desk, located on the second floor of the terminal.