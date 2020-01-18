Official: Homeless woman killed in vacant house fire in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City fire officials say a homeless woman was killed in a fire at a vacant home on the northeastern side of the city.

The Kansas City Star reports that the fire was reported early Friday.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Kansas City Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker says because of that and the collapse of the home, firefighters were unable to enter to save the woman.

A witness told firefighters the house was vacant, but that he and his girlfriend had been squatting there. Officials have not released the woman’s name.