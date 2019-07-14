Officers still investigating after overnight shooting injures Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was taken to the hospital in the early hours of July 14 after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Springfield officers were at the Kum and Go at Elm and Kimbrough when they heard a gunshot.

According to Lt. Curt Ringgold with the Springfield Police Department, when those officers checked a car they thought the gunshot came from they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The injured man was given first aid and taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Officers are continuing to investigate where the gunshot came from.

Ringgold said this shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

This is a developing story. KOLR10 and Ozarks FOX will post updates as they arrive.