Officers search for two wanted men in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for two men in Pulaski County since Friday (1/17/2020).

According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Earl Chambers and Michael Shoemaker are Non-Compliant Registered Sex Offenders.

Chambers is a black male frequent in St. Robert and Phelps County. He is wanted for Active Warrants out of Pulaski County.

Shoemaker is a white male frequent in Crocker and Camden County. He is wanted for multiple Active Warrants from surrounding agencies, including Pulaski County.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Facebook

Sheriff’s posted these two pictures of both subjects on their Facebook page.

If anyone has any information about Chambers or Shoemaker, please contact Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 774-6196 or your local law enforcement agency.