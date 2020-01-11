Officers search for 3 missing men from the Ozarks

MISSOURI — The Ozark County Sherrif’s Department is asking the public to help and locate three men who have been missing for several months now.

“We think eventually we will find [the men], but we need the public’s help,” Ozark County Deputy Cpl. Curtis Dobbs said, “even as irrelevant as a detail may seem. I think the answers are out there.”

Ozark County Times: Travis Brown

According to Ozark County Times, Travis Lee Brown from Gainesville is 51-years-old. He was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, around 6:30 p.m.

Ozark County Times: John Cole

John Edward Cole, 46, has been missing since May 2019. The tip of this thumb is missing.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall with blue eyes, brownish-gray hair, weights 163 pounds.

Cole is from Taney County and was last seen on May 22, walking on County Road 644 (Stehle Road). At that time, he was wearing blue jeans, a light grey shirt, and black lace boots.

Ozark County Times: Rex Davidson

On Oct. 31, 2018, Willis Rex Davidson was reported missing to Douglas County law enforcement. Ozark County Sheriff Department has been involved since Davidson has a large number of friends and family in the area.

Since April 11, 2018, Sheriff Drain Reed posted on Facebook about Davidson’s disappearance.

Interviews were done, and deputies suspect foul play may have been involved.

Anyone with any information regarding Cole, Davidson, or Brown call the Ozarks County Sheriff’s department at (417) 679-4633.

Cole information report to Taney County Sheriff at

(417) 546-7250.

Or Davidson information contact Douglas County Sheriff at (417) 683-1020.