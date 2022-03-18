JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed was laid to rest Friday. Reed was one of several officers to respond to a disturbance on March 8. Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper were shot and killed. Their colleague Officer Rick Hirshey was injured.

The shooting suspect also died.

Friday afternoon, Hundreds gathered to share fond memories of Reed, what he meant to Joplin Police, and to honor his sacrifice.

Reed served with the Joplin Police Department for five years.

“Instead of focusing on the tragedy of his death today, we choose to remember the outstanding young man for who he was, and the lifelong impact he made on all of us who were fortunate enough to know him,” said Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland, “Jake was the epitome of selfless service and sacrifice…young man could’ve done anything in life he wanted to, but he chose to be a police officer.”

Officer Reed was two months away from celebrating his one-year anniversary with his wife. Reed’s brother spoke on behalf of the family.

“Your infectious smile and contagious laughter filled every room you walked in,” said Sam Reed, “Your natural charm and relentless wit was adored by all who were fortunate enough to know you. I remember being constantly asked if I was Jake Reed’s brother growing up and I would proudly answer, ‘Yes’ with a sharp smile and instinctive laugh. I was labeled cool by association.”

Members of the Joplin community showed up to offer support for Reed’s colleagues and family.

“It’s amazing. There’s probably over 65 motorcycle cops who went up and down Main,” said Dale Stroud, who has friends who work for the Joplin Police Department, “To see that many pull together was phenomenal. It’s just something we hope we don’t ever have to experience but we have now and just as a community, we’re trying to pull together and make the best for all these families.”

Reed was an organ donor. Joplin Police said his vital organs were flown across the country after his death to help others.