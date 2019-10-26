Officers control break out fights at Shrine Mosque

UPDATE 1:53 AMPer Lt. Curt Ringgold, SPD:Officers responded to a disturbance call at an organized event at Shrine Mosque. Early indications suggest it was an event for a fraternity from a local college.Security at the event could not contain crowd, called in police. Fights were breaking out, and over 30 law enforcement vehicles arrived to gain control of the crowd. This was NOT considered a riot. 1 person was injured, refused medical attention and did not cooperate. 1 arrested for striking an officer/resisting arrest. ————————————Some of the heaviest police traffic I’ve seen in a WHILE at the Shrine Mosque tonight. 30+ Emergency Vehicles. Working on getting details. Posted by Jesse Inman Kolr10 on Friday, October 25, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officers responded to a disturbance at an organized event at Shrine Mosque early Saturday morning, where security at the event could not contain the crowd.

According to Lt. Curt Ringgold from Springfield Police Department, over 30 law enforcement vehicles arrived to gain control of the fights that broke out.

One person was injured and did not cooperate for medical attention. While another one was arrested for striking an officer and resisting arrest.

Although this was NOT considered a riot. Indicators suggest it was an event for a fraternity from a local college.

