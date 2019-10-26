Officers control break out fights at Shrine Mosque

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officers responded to a disturbance at an organized event at Shrine Mosque early Saturday morning, where security at the event could not contain the crowd.
According to Lt. Curt Ringgold from Springfield Police Department, over 30 law enforcement vehicles arrived to gain control of the fights that broke out.
One person was injured and did not cooperate for medical attention. While another one was arrested for striking an officer and resisting arrest.
Although this was NOT considered a riot. Indicators suggest it was an event for a fraternity from a local college.