Officer wounded in drive-by shooting at Arkansas home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say an officer was shot twice in the leg in a drive-by shooting late Saturday while following up on a drive-by shooting case at the same home from the night before.

A Little Rock police spokesperson told reporters the officer was taken to a hospital and listed as stable.

The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The suspect or suspects fired shots from a vehicle, striking the officer, and then drove away.

The officer did not return fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the home has been the scene of several “terroristic acts,” including drive-by shootings, in the past year.