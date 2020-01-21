Officer involved shooting sends man to hospital

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — An officer involved shooting left one man in the hospital and a Clever Police officer on administrative leave.

On Jan. 18, Christian County deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Nice Place Road in Clever, Missouri.

According to a press release by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, while deputies were heading to the disturbance they received another call that a male in the home was now making threats and armed with a handgun and rifle.

Due to this second call, Clever Police were requested to the scene.

Officers arrived around 8:37 p.m. when they were met in the driveway by “an armed individual that pointed a handgun at law enforcement,” the release said.

A Clever Police officer then shot the suspect twice.

First aid was given and the suspect was flown to a Springfield hospital where he is now in stable condition.

According to the release, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident and the domestic disturbance.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the officer involved shooting.

The officer will be on leave until the investigation finishes.

Currently, there are no charges filed on the suspect.