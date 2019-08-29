Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Off-duty Kansas City officer involved in fatal shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police say an off-duty officer shot and killed a man after a disturbance in downtown Kansas City.

Capt. Tim Hernandez said the officer was working as private security for a business when a citizen alerted him that two men were involved in a disturbance.

The officer confronted the two men during what police said was an aggravated assault.

Hernandez said the off-duty officer shot one of the men. The second man also was shot but investigators have not determined who fired those shots. The man is hospitalized in critical condition.

The officer was not injured.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now