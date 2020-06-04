Off-duty Highway Patrol trooper rescues baby deer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- An off-duty Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper saved the life of a fawn, a baby deer, Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the patrol, the trooper came across the fawn stuck in floodwaters.

He rescued the deer and moved it to higher ground, but it did not run away. Instead, it just continued to stand in the rain.

“The trooper took the deer to his car to dry off and warm up as the storm passed. He then released the fawn to find it’s family,” the post states.

Many comments on the Facebook post says this is good news people needed today.

