October is National Dyslexia Awareness Month, and PSU can help treat children with the disability

PITTSBURG, Kans. — October is National Dyslexia Awareness Month. The neurological disorder is more common than you might think, affecting one in every five people.

The PSU Center for Research, Evaluation and Awareness for Dyslexia, or R.E.A.D. For short, can help young people overcome the learning disorder.

The brain of those with the condition has an inability to match the letters on a page with the sounds those letters and combination of letters make. Dr. David Hurford says dyslexia often runs in families.

He says the treatment for people with dyslexia is a matter of retraining the brain. And he says it’s a gratifying feeling when you see a child is starting to figure it out.

“It’s very satisfying for the child and the parent and of course for us, but it takes a lot of work because what we’re essentially doing in some repeats is reprograming the brain, we’re strengthening areas of the brain to do some things it couldn’t otherwise have done,” said Dr. David Hurford, Dir., Center For Research, Evaluation & Awareness of Dyslexia.

Hurford and a former PSU student wrote and illustrated a book about the condition that’s not only used by the university, but is available for purchase.

For more information about the R.E.A.D. Center and how it could help your child, click here.