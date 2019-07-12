Obstacles possible medical marijuana businesses could face

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Potential medical marijuana patients could soon apply with the state and potential businesses are gearing up as well.

Over a year ago, Medical Marijuana was on the horizon for Missouri. At that time, the MOCANN Trade Association started preparing a group of professionals to be one of Missouri’s leading voices for the industry.

Executive Director Andrew Mullins said this group is comprised of physicians, regulators, lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement, and business owners, and patients.

With medical marijuana being an emerging market in Missouri, commercial insurance has become a priority of businesses.

A meeting held Thursday evening was aimed to help those who may want to get into the industry and how they will need to navigate their banking and insurance.

Dave Lamb, of DL Insurance group, said there are many exclusions in commercial policies that are out there right now and he advises getting in with somebody that is familiar with the field.

Lamb also said the MOCann program he created can be useful for industry hopefuls with so few options to choose from in the state.

As for banking, there are banks willing to work with those in the industry.

Michelle Sullivan with Dama Financial said their company works as an agent for banks, to help both sides come together and operate smoothly. They offer accounts with bank partners as well as courier services.

On August 3, the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services will begin accepting applications for potential medical cannabis businesses.