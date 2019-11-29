Oak Grove police search next of kin for man found dead

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Police in north Missouri community are asking to help in finding next of kin for a Theodesian man found dead in Jackson County.



According to Oak Grove police chief, Charlie Gartman was found dead in Oak Grove on Nov. 14



Oak Grove is on I-70 East of Kansas City, a town about 8,000.



The County’s medical examiner’s office has not been successful in locating anyone, “had conducted an extensive and exhaustive search for next of Kin,” Chief Byron Price said.

This is a developing story. Any information regarding Gartman to call Detective B. Conley at (816) 690- 3773, extension 1100