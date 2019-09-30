NYPD cop arrested on sex charges involving 12-year-old girl

(FOX) — A New York City police detective who monitored sex offenders was arrested Friday on sex-abuse charges involving a 12-year-old girl.

Detective Juan Jimenez, 37, allegedly groped and tried to kiss his daughter’s friend inside his Brooklyn apartment building, the New York Post reported, citing police.

According to court documents, Jimenez grabbed the child by the waist and “attempted to kiss (the girl) about the mouth and grabbed (her) buttocks with (her) hands.” The girl reported the alleged incident and officials launched an investigation, police said.

Jimenez, a 13-year veteran of the NYPD, faced two counts charges of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a matter injurious to a child.

It’s not clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

A Brooklyn Criminal Court judge ordered Jimenez released without bail Friday evening.

Police said Jimenez has been suspended pending the outcome of his case.