NWA’s 2020 Heart Ball; The Gift of Time

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – The American Heart Association celebrates one of its most popular fundraising events in Northwest Arkansas tonight.

Chad Mira and Jennifer Penate are hosting the NWA’s 2020 Heart Ball.

It’s called the “The Gift of Time” and it’s happening at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

It brings together people like Ryley Williams who suffered from a stroke when he was 15.

“Personally for me this is a tribute to all heart and stroke survivors and its everyone coming together in one place,” he said.

Funds raised will go towards groundbreaking research some of which is ongoing at the University of Arkansas.