Nurses’ program shortened as Missouri coronavirus cases rise

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A hospital system and Saint Louis University are trying to make it easier for retired nurses to return to caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move by the university and the SSM Health system comes as the number of confirmed cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Missouri.

St. Louis Public Radio reports the nursing schools for Saint Louis University and the SSM system have shortened a joint program for returning nurses to patient care from four weeks to two weeks.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, COVID-19-related deaths in Missouri rose Saturday to 185 and confirmed cases increased to 5,772.

