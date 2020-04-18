Numerous donations offered after Stone County Deputy’s house burns down

News

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A deputy’s home caught fire on Saturday (4/18/20) around 3 a.m. near Elsey, according to Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The deputy and his wife were both at work at the time the house burned down in flames.

According to Stone County Sherrif Radar, numerous donations have been offered for the loss of the couple’s home.

Rader posted on Facebook that any donations can be sent out to Citizens in Action group at P.O. Box 84 Kimberling City, MO 65686.

All donations will be sent to the deputy and his family.

