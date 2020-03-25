Number of Missouri coronavirus cases tops 250, with 8 deaths

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Missouri grew to more than 250, with eight deaths, and state officials are attributing some of the increase to more testing.
The state health department reported 255 cases as of Tuesday, up from 183 on Monday. The deaths include three women who lived at an assisted-living center in Springfield, with a fourth woman who lives there hospitalized.
Several health care centers and systems are operating mobile testing sites. The state now lists 28 places offering testing.
St. Louis County has the most reported cases, with 100.