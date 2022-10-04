UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford.

According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure, the crash involved a tractor-trailer unit carrying sheet steel. The sheet steel was shifted, causing more damage in the multiple-vehicle crash. Extrication of the driver is underway.

No information about the injury has been released yet. Another crash closed the left lane of Exit 88.

You can watch the traffic camera for the area on the Ozarks Traffic website.