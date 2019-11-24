Not too cheesy: Mo Mac and Cheese Fest benefits poverty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Relics Event Center was home to all the macaroni and cheese you could imagine this afternoon for the Mo Mac and Cheese Fest.

Local restaurants provided samples of mac and cheese pizza, mac and cheese with yellow cheese or white cheese, mac and cheese with sausage, and, of course, the classic.

The event was hosted by several local businesses and organizations, but all proceeds will benefit the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation.

The group works to help alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in southwest Missouri.

Lindsey Dumas-Bell is part of the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation.

She’s one of the people responsible for this cheese-fest.

“The Ozarks, we love our food festivals right? We have all kinds of fantastic food festivals but we did not have a mac and cheese,” Dumas-Bell said. “And coming into the fall and winter and comfort food. Just a group of us were talking one day and someone said mac and cheese and instantly the light bulb went off. Yes, mac and cheese.”

Local restaurants competed for the judge’s choice and people’s choice awards.

The Mo Mac and Cheese Fest was completely sold out.