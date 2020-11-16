Northwest Arkansas offering $10,000 for remote STEM workers to move to the area

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Imagine getting $10,000 to move to a new city. Would you take the deal?

Well, the Northwest Arkansas Council is offering out-of-state remote STEM workers to move to the area.

Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country but Council President Nelson Peacock says the area has significant deficits that need to be addressed in the next five to 10 years.

Peacock says the program will help everyone but some businesses already in the area say the program overlooks giving them the help they need.

They’ve alread had more than 1,600 applications since launching the pilot initiative.

Funds are from the Walton Family Foundation.