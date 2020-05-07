Northwest Arkansas boy battling cancer beats COVID-19

KNWA/KFTA's Lauren Krakau tells us about his remarkable recovery.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A 10-year-old boy battling cancer and the coronavirus has beaten the odds.

He is now a COVID-19 survivor and is back to getting his life-saving treatments to also beat cancer.

You may remember a few weeks ago, KNWA/KFTA introduced you to 10-year-old Riley Duckworth.

He was diagnosed with leukemia a few months ago, and recently was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He and his dad, Jeremy Duckworth, had to quarantine at Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale.

The new diagnosis put Riley’s chemotherapy treatments on hold — but against all odds, he beat the virus and even got to go home for a little bit.

“We had a fire and we played croquet,” Riley said.

Now Riley is back in the hospital. He started his chemotherapy on Tuesday, April 28.

He and his mom, Michelle Duckworth, have to stay there for the whole rehabilitation process.

“We thought we were going to be in here seven days, but now we’re going to be in here for like a month or so,” she said.

Riley’s been through a lot for such a young kid, but his positive attitude and creativity keeps him going.

The secret is to watch tv. RILEY DUCKWORTH, HAS CANCER & BEAT COVID-19

“It’s a sword and we did it with hot glue, scissors, and cardboard,” Riley said. “I’m gonna get more thicker cardboard for this so it’ll be more bigger and more better.”

In KNWA/KFTA’s previous report, you may also remember how badly Riley has been wanting to go camping.

That dream has not yet been fulfilled, but he’s got his sights set on something even bigger.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Riley has chosen to go to Disneyland.

He said he is looking forward to doing both once he gets out of the hospital.