North Nixa Baptist Church to bring nativity scene to life

NIXA, Mo. — For one weekend only, the North Nixa Baptist Church will bring the nativity scene to life.

Visitors can stop by the scene for free, this Friday through Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 1730 N State Highway CC in Nixa.

“They’re going to actually be able to transport back into time as they’re driving through our Bethlehem,” said Bryan Ridenour, director of the event.

The fifth annual “Drive Through Living Nativity” takes months of planning, and gets bigger and more detailed every year.

Nearly 100 people are involved in bringing the event to life, as they buy unique artifacts throughout the year and display them in their biblical booths.

Bare buildings will transform into marketplaces, live animal dens and the overbooked inn.

Ridenour says it is important to offer the event at no charge, serving as a Christmas gift to the 2,000 people expected to attend.

“A lot of people come back over and over again, they’ll say that this has become a family tradition,” said Ridenour. “It’s been a great way for us to offer something to encourage the community, to remind them of the true meaning of Christmas.”