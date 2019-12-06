1  of  3
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Ansonia PD issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old 2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

North Nixa Baptist Church to bring nativity scene to life

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIXA, Mo. — For one weekend only, the North Nixa Baptist Church will bring the nativity scene to life.

Visitors can stop by the scene for free, this Friday through Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 1730 N State Highway CC in Nixa.

“They’re going to actually be able to transport back into time as they’re driving through our Bethlehem,” said Bryan Ridenour, director of the event.

The fifth annual “Drive Through Living Nativity” takes months of planning, and gets bigger and more detailed every year.
Nearly 100 people are involved in bringing the event to life, as they buy unique artifacts throughout the year and display them in their biblical booths.
Bare buildings will transform into marketplaces, live animal dens and the overbooked inn.
Ridenour says it is important to offer the event at no charge, serving as a Christmas gift to the 2,000 people expected to attend.

“A lot of people come back over and over again, they’ll say that this has become a family tradition,” said Ridenour. “It’s been a great way for us to offer something to encourage the community, to remind them of the true meaning of Christmas.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories