UPDATE: ‘Suspicious device’ found in Mansfield deemed harmless, filled with quarters

Update: Mansfield Police say all is clear after someone found a suspicious device.
A passerby found a silver pipe that looked like it had a fuse.
The Springfield Bomb Squad was called in and used an X-Ray to determine the device was not dangerous and instead found it was full of quarters.
Original Story:
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office closed down a section of Mansfield due to a “suspicious item” being found.
North Highway 5 and Nettleton toward Business 60 is closed as a precaution.
Authorities are currently investigating.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.