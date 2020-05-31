UPDATE: ‘Suspicious device’ found in Mansfield deemed harmless, filled with quarters

Update: Mansfield Police say all is clear after someone found a suspicious device.

A passerby found a silver pipe that looked like it had a fuse.

The Springfield Bomb Squad was called in and used an X-Ray to determine the device was not dangerous and instead found it was full of quarters.

Original Story:

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office closed down a section of Mansfield due to a “suspicious item” being found.

North Highway 5 and Nettleton toward Business 60 is closed as a precaution.

Authorities are currently investigating.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.