This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

NORTH CAROLINA, (CBS).– Hurricane Dorian made landfall Friday morning over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, as a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. Dorian made landfall at 8:35 a.m. ET, according to the hurricane center.

Nearly 350,000 homes and businesses in North and South Carolina were in the dark as of 7 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, a massive rescue and relief effort was underway in the northern Bahamas, where there was widespread devastation.

The official death toll in the Bahamas ticked up Thursday night to 30, but that number is expected to soar. And according to one early estimate, the damage could cost up to $7 billion.

Dorian spun off about 15 tornadoes, including one that wiped out mobile homes in North Carolina.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Dorian’s core was about 10 miles west-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and the storm was moving northeast at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 220 miles.

New York City beaches will be closed to swimming and surfing Friday and Saturday due to the dangerous rip tides from Dorian, the city’s Parks Department said Thursday. Swells of up to 10 feet are expected, CBS New York reports.

New York City beaches will close for the season on September 8.

The Canadian Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours, for all of Nova Scotia.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Prince Edward Island and for the Magdalen Islands, and for New Brunswick from Fundy National Park to Shediac. A tropical storm watch was also issued for Newfoundland from Francois to Boat Harbour.

The core of Dorian is brushing the coast of North Carolina late Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center said. Dorian’s core is located about 35 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and approximately 70 miles southwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

The storm remains a strong Category 2, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

Life-threatening storm surge damaging winds are expected along the North Carolina coast, parts of southeastern Virginia and the southern Cheaspeake Bay. Flash flooding is already occurring and will continue overnight along eastern North and South Carolina and far southeast Virginia overnight.

An abandoned Jeep is being pounded by waves in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach as Dorian lashes the area, CBS Wilmington affiliate WWAY reports.

Myrtle Beach Police told WWAY they were notified about the stuck vehicle this morning. Authorities found the car locked and abandoned on the beach but because of weather condition, it isn’t safe to remove the vehicle.

Myrtle Beach Police posted on Facebook that they are aware and working with their team to develop a plan to remove it, but it is not safe at this time.

Speaking to CNN late Thursday, the Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the death toll has risen to 30.

Dorian slammed Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas. There was widespread devastation to the harbor, shops, workplaces, a hospital and airport landing strips, hampering rescue efforts.

Chef José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen delivers meals after natural disasters, has taken his mission to a remote island cut off by Hurricane Dorian. CBS News went with Andrés to Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas.

Andres took off from Nassau with a helicopter full of so much water and food that some of it was in his lap.

“We are going to deliver 7,400 meals. But for me, this is half of what we are supposed to be doing already,” he said.

When he landed in Green Turtle Cay, people were waiting. On the island of just 550 people, it looked as though most every structure was damaged or destroyed. People said they have no power, and they need help.

From there, Andrés headed for Treasure Cay. A woman at the community center told the chef what they need for the community of roughly 1,500 people. “What we need is pasta, pasta sauce, can goods, rice, grits, shelf stable,” she said.

— David Begnaud

Neighborhoods have been destroyed after Dorian’s 185 mph winds tore through the Bahamas. Some people are just learning the fate of their loved ones.

“Glad to be alive. This is the second time in my life I should have been dead,” said Doug, a 75-year-old man who did not want to give his last name.

He told “CBS Evening News” a harrowing story of survival after his home, a boat, was swept away, leaving him in debris-filled water. He was rescued from Abaco Island Wednesday and flown to Princess Margaret Hospital, just in time, he said, to save his legs from amputation.

“I believe in God,” he said.

About 13 miles from the hospital, helicopters continue to fly in survivors, like 1-year-old Reign and her mother, Ostina Dean.

“What kept me going was the child, that was it. I looked at her and I was like no, my baby’s not going out like this,” Dean said.

Her entire family was rescued from Abaco Island on Thursday, including 11-year-old Zion. His young eyes witnessed far more than any child should ever have to.

“My heart just stop like it… I was panicking. I opened my eyes wide. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said.

— Nikki Battiste

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has rescued a total of 201 people since Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas. They’ll keep flying into the hardest hit parts of the Bahamas for as long as they are needed.

“CBS Evening News” flew with the Coast Guard’s Seventh District over the islands hit hardest by the hurricane. Aboard the HC-144 cargo plane, the devastation is clear.

“Our primary mission is search and rescue. We can suffer some casualty to the plane to save a life but our primary mission is to save a life,” Lieutenant Julianna White said.

The Coast Guard also said it has four vessels posted near the Bahamas ready to engage with relief efforts.

The Coast Guard Air Station Miami is no stranger to these missions. In 2005, they rescued nearly 800 people following Hurricane Katrina. Lieutenant Jillian Harner said even one rescue makes all the hard work worth it.

“It’s definitely an honor. You have one case of rescues, it’s the best feeling. It makes the training you’ve done worth it,” Harner said.