SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amy Blansit, founder of the non-profit Drew Lewis Foundation in Springfield and a professor at Missouri State University has filed to run to represent Springfield in Missouri’s House District 133.

Blansit has filed to run as a Democrat.

The seat for House District 133 is currently held by Republican Curtis Trent. Trent is running to represent Missouri’s 20th District in the state Senate.

Blansit released the following statement in a news release announcing her candidacy Monday night:

“It has always been my goal to best help the families of Springfield in whatever way I can.

Today, I filed to ensure those families’ interests are being represented in Jefferson City.



My experiences working with students at Missouri State and the families of Springfield have

shown me what really matters to people who live and work in our great city: they want good

jobs, they want access to affordable healthcare for their families, they want leaders who bring us

together rather than pit us against each other. I believe I can be the person to help our

community achieve those goals.



Previously, I had thought the best way for me to serve our community was by serving on the City

Council. Having spoken to other candidates, I believe that there are great leaders ready to serve

in that role.



With the filing deadline closing, I didn’t see a candidate that I could support for my state

legislative district, and determined that ensuring Springfield and our community’s interests are

represented in Jefferson City was the best way I could continue to serve the families and

students I’ve worked so closely with.”

The Drew Lewis Foundation works to improve the quality of life in under-served urban neighborhoods.