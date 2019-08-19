Non-traditional Drury student works 72 hours a week, says it’s worth it

REPUBLIC, Mo. — There are more and more non-traditional students attending college, who are not your typical “out of high school” 18-year-olds.

Ashley Shining is an example of that. She is 26 years old. She works full time as a firefighter, has another part-time job, and still goes to school full time at Drury University.

She says it is hard work, and she barely has any free time, or even get enough sleep every night.

“So this week I will work 72 hours,” Shining said. “My other job, I work about 15-hours a week, it’s just part-time, but I’m also a full-time student at Drury.”

However, she said it’s worth it and encourages anyone who wants to do that to go for it.