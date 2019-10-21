Non-profit works to give beds to kids in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri non-profit is going above and beyond to make sure every kid has a bed.

At “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” in Kansas City, volunteers get together to build bunk beds for children in need.

“A lot of these kids, whether it’s coming from domestic abuse or their changing homes for one reason or another, this is just a chance for them to have something of their own, and they just love it,” Volunteer Marc Cortes said. “They light up .”

Forty strangers spent about four hours Saturday morning assembling 40 beds.

The organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” made it so easy, even some kids joined in to help out.

Some children will receive their first beds on Wednesday and they’ll start the whole process over again next weekend.