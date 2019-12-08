Non-profit raises money to buy wreaths for fallen veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wreaths for fallen heroes.

It’s a program that started about four years ago by the group Itus Virtus.

Itus Virtus is a non-profit group made up of law enforcement officers, first responders and veterans.

Their goal? To work with local charities by raising funds used to honor those who sacrifice for our country.

One of the ways Itus Virtus does this is by raising money to buy wreaths to place on veteran headstones during the holiday season.

Today, the group did just that at the Missouri Veterans Cemetary here in Springfield.

Robert Shawley, president of Itus Virtus, said one of his good friends just passed away.

“He was my boss and my friend,” Shawley said. “Mr. Sekler he was a World War II veteran and he just passed away yesterday and they already know that I am going to hook them up with a wreath before the weekend is done. Everyone out here is family. George Monhalan, thank you for your service.”

Itus Virtus will be laying wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes again on Friday at the National Cemetery here in Springfield.