Non-profit Life360 leases former Price Cutter property in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The former Price Cutter on East Division is being restocked with hope for a better tomorrow.

Springfield non-profit Life360 Community Services, which feeds kids, provides jobs and housing, has leased the property.

Executive director Jeremy Hahn says the location of this property was a key component.

This building will be used to collect, organize and ship donated food.

“Life360 feeds over 13,000 kids every weekday throughout southern Missouri,” Hahn said. “We target rural schools that are over 50% free and reduced lunch. We give those kids a nutrient-dense super snack.”

As the property develops, Hahn says this will benefit the neighborhood.

“Maybe out of one side of the building, we would have a little operation for an after-school program, maybe feed some kids or some tutoring,” Hahn said.

A minute away from Life360’s community resource center is one of its future partners.

“As we got this building we were also approaching Evangel University at the same time,” Hahn said. “Talking with them about a lot of their students.”

And Evangel’s “Center for Compassion” internship program.

“The Center for Compassion really captures what’s been the core of Evangel’s identity for decades, which is to use our gifts and our callings with the training that we get in our various disciplines to make a difference in the world,” said Brandon Schmidly with Evangel University’s Theology and Global Church Ministries Department.

Schmidly says the program is based around volunteer work.

“They can work here with local Springfield needs or of those in the surrounding area, or even taking trips around the globe to meet needs,” Schmidly said.

Being an Evangel alum and a non-profit member, Hahn was all for it.

Through this partnership, students would help renovate Life360’s building and volunteer throughout Missouri.

“The nearer rural communities like a Fordland and Hartville,” Hahn said. “They can get tuition assistance as they go along.”

And possibly even get hired to a full-time position afterward.

“If they stick with us for two to three years of their internship program, we can guarantee them job placement,” Hahn said.

Hahn says he hopes the partnership between Evangel and Life360 will begin this fall. He expects it will give his non-profit some stability and a pipeline for future workers.