Non-profit group helps homeless dogs stay cool amid heatwave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the middle of July, and Las Vegas is baking under triple-digit heat.

One group is reaching out to the homeless community, and helping “street dogs” stay cool this summer.

This quick dip is a welcome relief.

For Patti and her pack, it’s a struggle to stay cool in the summer heat.

“Whether they like it or not, I throw them in the water just to cool them down,” Patti said.

This Nevada Homeless Alliance event at the Salvation Army aims to give folks a break from the elements.

“I just usually ask them, ‘How can I help make your pet a little more comfortable?'”

“They gave me the stroller, I’ve used stroller before that seems to be the best to keep their feet off the concrete cuz it’s so hot,” Patti said.

Linda Wilson is a longtime volunteer with the non-profit group Street Dogz.

“We’ve got things like food dog food we have some water cuz it is so hot,” Wilson said. “We’ve got some little booties for the dogs’ feet, we’ve got leashes, harnasses.”

For many, life on the streets is made a little more bearable with man’s best friend.

Street Dogz understands despite not having a roof over their heads, their home is with each other.

“It’s like their child basically and they may not have a lot but they want the best that they can for their pets,” Wilson said.

“They’re full of love and they need me as much as I need them,” Patti said.

Christal hopes she’ll have that sense of belonging with her brand new puppy, Nala.

“I’ve always wanted a puppy that I could say was mine,” Christal said.

This donation is just about everything they might need to live on their own in the outdoors.