SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Traffic is reporting a non-injury accident that is causing a backup on Highway 65.

The accident was reported at 3:13 p.m. Traffic is expected to be delayed for about two hours.

Currently, traffic is moving slowly.

The first crash caused a chain reaction of other crashes behind it in the right lane, which is closed.

Ozarks Traffic expects the scene to be cleared, but it could still cause delays.