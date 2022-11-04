GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — After two days of public hearings where 18 applicants were interviewed, three nominees to take over the position of Circuit Judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit have been chosen.

The judicial position was previously held by Judge Thomas E. Mountjoy, who retired at the end of October. The 31st circuit covers all of Greene County.

According to a press release, the candidates are:

Joshua B. Christensen, an attorney with Kutak Rock LLP.

Kaiti Greenwade, the prosecuting attorney of Dade County and an attorney with Greenwade Law Firm.

T. Todd Myers, an associate circuit judge of Greene County.

The final say for who will be chosen goes to Missouri Governor Michael Parson. He has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as the new circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit.