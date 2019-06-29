Nominate the hard worker in your life for a BBB trust award

Posted: / Updated:
bbb_1538617671205.jpg

THE OZARKS — It’s once again time to honor those in the Ozarks who set a good example in the workplace.

The Better Business Bureau trust awards allow you to nominate someone you know.

The trust award recognizes someone who demonstrates ethics and trustworthiness at work.

Business owners, doctors, teachers, fire fighters, and police officers are good contenders.

You can nominate someone on the BBB of southwest Missouri’s facebook page.

Applications are due by August 24.

To nominate someone you know, click here.

