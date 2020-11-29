Noel, Missouri, making Christmas cards extra special since the 1940s

NOEL, Mo. –Want to make your Christmas cards extra special this year? Have them postmarked in Noel, Missouri.

Noel’s postmaster came up with the idea in the late ’40s. Since then, the post office has received thousands of holiday cards all to be sent to loved ones around the world with the word “Noel” stamped across the top.

Since then, Noel has been known as ‘The Christmas City” in Missouri.

“Oh, I love them,” Noel resident Jo Ann Eberlly said. “My family that I send them to really love to see them on their envelopes when they get them and everything. I have family in Oklahoma and some in Missouri.”

If you would like to have your cards and letters stamped with the Noel postmarks, package up your Christmas cards and address them to “Postmaster, Noel, Missouri 64854.”

And don’t forget to put on the proper first-class postage on all of your cards before sending the package.