Noel man charged in McDonald County murder

PINEVILLE, Mo- A man from Noel, Missouri, has been charged after murdering and dumping the body.

Henry Bridgeford, 25-years-old, has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and two counts of Second-Degree Kidnapping.

According to a press release from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the early morning hours Thursday.

According to the release, a male victim was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with some friends. The suspect, Bridgeford, shot and killed the victim and forced the others to drive down the road where the suspect dumped the victim alongside a county road.

According to our Nextar affiliate KODE in Joplin, the victim has been identified as Christian Zigmunt from Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Zigmunt’s body has been turned over to the McDonald County Coroner and will be sent for an autopsy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the motive is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.