Live Now
School Closings

Noel man charged in McDonald County murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: McDonald County Jail

PINEVILLE, Mo- A man from Noel, Missouri, has been charged after murdering and dumping the body.

Henry Bridgeford, 25-years-old, has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and two counts of Second-Degree Kidnapping.

According to a press release from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the early morning hours Thursday.

According to the release, a male victim was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with some friends. The suspect, Bridgeford, shot and killed the victim and forced the others to drive down the road where the suspect dumped the victim alongside a county road.

According to our Nextar affiliate KODE in Joplin, the victim has been identified as Christian Zigmunt from Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Zigmunt’s body has been turned over to the McDonald County Coroner and will be sent for an autopsy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the motive is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now