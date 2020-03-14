No visitation at Pulaski County jail due to coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Visitation has been suspended at the Pulaski County jail in Little Rock because of the spreading coronavirus.

The jail said in a news release late Friday that in-person visitation is suspended until further notice, but that video visitation available is expected to be available next week.

The release said there have been no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the jail and the move is intended to help contain its spread.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms and most people recover, but some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.