No one hurt when building collapses in St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A six-story brick building that was part of a brewery complex built more than 150 years ago collapsed Sunday in St. Louis but no one was injured.

Caution tape had been put up around the building last week after the St. Louis Bicycle Works nonprofit that was using the building reported sections of loose bricks had popped out from the wall.

At least 600 bicycles stored in the building were destroyed.

Alderman Dan Guenther said it’s fortunate no one was passing by when the building collapsed.

The building was part of the Lemp Brewery complex of 29 buildings located about three miles southwest of downtown St. Louis.