Nixa Utilities begins using phone notifications to remind customers of things past due

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Utilities will soon start using a phone notification system to remind customers of past due accounts.

The company says it hopes these reminders will help to avoid situations where utility services are disconnected.

Customers will have the choice to get notifications by a phone call or text message.

Nixa Utilities says that to ensure you’re talking to them and not a scammer, remember.

Nixa Utilities calls are always made by an automated system.

They will never ask for payments in the form of gift cards.

Scammers will pressure you into making the payment immediately, but Nixa Utilities will remind you to pay in person, online, or tell you to hang up and call a different number.