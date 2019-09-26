Nixa student’s grammar lesson goes viral

NIXA, Mo. — A local high school student is getting some national attention for posting a viral video about commas.



Kelsie Satterfield posted a video that’s gone viral explaining the importance of the Oxford comma. But what is the Oxford comma?

“So the video was me pretty much explaining my opinion about the Oxford comma, which is just a punctuation mark that a lot of controversy… a lot of controversy surrounds it,” Satterfield said. “I think that it’s important. I think it kind of clarifies what the author is saying. Without it, people can get really confused.”

The video has been viewed over 3 million times on Twitter and almost 25,000 times on TikTok, where Satterfield originally posted the video. Satterfield says she really didn’t expect something as simple as a grammar lesson to draw this much attention.

“It was very weird because when I posted it, I didn’t expect anything. That one, I expected to get zero because like, what teenager cares about the Oxford comma? But then it gets picked up and my friend texted me and is like, ‘hey I just saw your video on Twitter,’ and like, I freaked out,” Satterfield said. “I was like, ‘how is this even possible?’ I go on there it’s like, going viral. So, it’s kind of surreal.”

Satterfield says she is just really passionate about it.

“I kind of actually sound really mean in that, like, very aggressive. So, I didn’t mean it at all like that, I just was kind of on a rant,” Satterfield said. “I got a lot of DM’s actually of people being like, ‘You should be a teacher. You’re great at explaining these things.'”