NIXA, Mo.– Elementary students at Nixa’s John Thomas School of Discovery learned that, sometimes, a science lesson can be pretty sweet.

During a recent lesson on the changing states of matter, teacher Sarah Miesner introduced her students to the process of making homemade rootbeer.

“The purpose is to show the students that learning is everywhere,” Miesner said. “It’s not just in the classroom. It’s in our world. It’s in the things that we do at home.”